Taliban Says U.S. 'Bombarding Civilians, Houses' in Violation of Afghan Deal

The Taliban on Friday accused Washington of violating a landmark deal signed between the two sides, after the Pentagon said the hardline group had failed to meet its side of the agreement.

"The other side have violated the agreement, almost every day they are violating it," Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman in Qatar, told AFP.

"They are bombarding civilians, houses and villages, and we have informed them from time to time, these are not just violations of the agreement but violations of human rights."