EU Ambassador to Lebanon Comments on Tripoli Unrest

European Union Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf on Friday commented on the unrest that has rocked the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli.

“The EU recalls the right of people to protest peacefully. Violence and vandalism are not covered by this basic right,” Tarraf tweeted.

And noting that “respect for public health measures must be upheld,” he urged security forces to “exercise restraint” in dealing with the protests.

“The use of force must be proportionate at all times,” he stressed.