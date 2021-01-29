Army Arrests 5 Suspected of Torching Tripoli Municipality

The army on Friday announced the arrest of five people suspected of involvement in the overnight torching of Tripoli’s municipal building.

In a statement, the army said three suspects -- two Lebanese and a Syrian -- were present inside the building when they were detained.

An army force meanwhile arrested two others in the Bab al-Tabbaneh area and the Miten Street area on suspicion of preventing firefighters from reaching the burning municipal building and taking part in rioting.

Noting that three soldiers were injured in Thursday’s incidents, the Army Command emphasized that “military units are sparing no effort to preserve security and stability in Tripoli and the rest of the Lebanese regions.”

“As this Command underlines its respect for the right to peaceful protest and expression, it warns security violators that they will be pursued, arrested and referred to the competent judicial authorities,” the statement added.