Presidency to Hariri: There Won't be a Govt. Contradicting National Pact

The Presidency’s press office on Friday accused PM-designate Saad Hariri of “insisting on forming the government on his own” and “rejecting to take President Michel Aoun’s remarks into consideration.”

In a statement, the press office said Aoun’s remarks “represent partnership in the formation of the government in line with Article 53 of the constitution.”

“This is the main point in all the ongoing deliberations about the formation of the government, especially that unilateralism is the opposite of partnership,” the statement added.

“Anyhow, and in brief, there will not be a government that contradicts partnership, the National Pact and real coexistence that is based on national balance and the protection of its requirements,” the Presidency emphasized.