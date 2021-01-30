Report: Lebanon Opens Probe into ‘Planned’ Tripoli Tension

The latest heightened tensions in the northern city of Tripoli “were a deliberate and organized” act “exploiting” poverty in the northern city, and investigation was initiated to find the "culprits," al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

A security source who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the daily that the protests were “organized and systematic exploiting the people’s poverty and hunger, but was actually intended to wreak havoc and chaos in the city.”

He added: “This was evident in the aggressive approach practiced by masked individuals who used weapons and hand grenades at the security forces. The poor and hungry do not wear masks when they express anger.”

He added that security agencies have obtained definite information about the sides instigating the chaos in Tripoli, “we have identified several names,” he said, adding “operations for their pursuit and detention have begun.”

In response to a question whether the tension was planned in “foreign black rooms,” the source said: “The ongoing investigation will show who instigated and who funded the tension. We have clues that the incidents synchronized with similar moves in other areas.”

Moreover, other sources following up on the incidents, said the army had concerns the situation would drag into other areas in Lebanon. “The army was concerned that clashes with protesters and those who practiced chaos would lead to casualties, thus dragging to a different situation.”

Security forces have clashed every night since Monday with protesters angered by the combined impact of a severe economic crisis and a coronavirus lockdown.