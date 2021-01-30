FPM Again Hits Out at Hariri

The Free Patriotic Movement said in a sharp statement on Saturday hitting out at PM-designate Saad Hariri, that “the tragedy” in Tripoli calls on him to visit Baabda Palace “immediately” in order to form a government “in agreement with Aoun.”

“The tragedy in Tripoli calls for PM-designate Saad Hariri to immediately head to the Presidential Palace, and to accelerate the government formation in full agreement with the President,” said the FPM in a statement.

It noted that a new government must “enjoy broad political and national support, based on a reform program that responds to the aspirations of the Lebanese and persuades the countries concerned of assistance, especially France,” it added.

The FPM stated that “out of patriotic consideration," the PM-designate must "immediately" head to Baabda to agree with the President on a government format, accusing Hariri of wasting time by firing accusations at others.

On Tuesday, the Strong Lebanon bloc of the FPM had blasted Hariri over the government formation crisis.

The bloc accused Hariri of failing to carry out his constitutional duty of forming the government in agreement with the president.