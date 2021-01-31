Politicians Take to Twitter to Mourn Michel Murr

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil led Lebanese politicians on Sunday in mourning the death of veteran ex-deputy PM, former interior minister and Northern Metn lawmaker Michel Murr.

In a tweet, Hariri said Murr played “special roles during must tenures and critical junctures in Lebanon’s history,” offering warm condolences to his family and supporters.

Bassil for his part said Murr left a special mark on Lebanese politics.

“We disagreed with him during the era of (Syrian) tutelage and we agreed after it ended. Electorally, we allied and parted, but we had always appreciated people’s love for him,” Bassil added.

Murr was also mourned by the MPs Qassem Hashem, Farid Haykal al-Khazen, Maged Eddy Abillama, Hagop Pakradounian, Nehme Tohme, Asaad Hardan and Nazih Najem and ex-ministers Salim Jreissati and Nicolas Tueni.