Russia Accuses U.S. of 'Gross Interference' over Navalny Protests
Moscow on Sunday accused the United States of "gross interference" in Russia's affairs after Washington condemned the "harsh" response of Russian authorities to protests in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
"The gross interference of the United States in Russia's internal affairs is as proven a fact as the promotion of fakes and calls for unauthorized rallies by online platforms controlled by Washington," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Facebook.
