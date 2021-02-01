Japan Urges Myanmar Military to Free Suu Kyi, Restore Democracy
Japan called Monday on Myanmar's military to release de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore democracy in the country after a bloodless coup following a disputed election result.
"We request the release of stakeholders including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who was detained today," Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement urging "the national army to quickly restore the democratic political system in Myanmar."
Comments 0