Report: Government Stalemate ‘Awaits’ Macron’s Visit

The deadlocked formation of a government in Lebanon reportedly awaits an expected visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Beirut in a bid to ease the hurdles, al-Anbaa electronic magazine reported on Monday.

MP Ali Darwsih, of al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc said in remarks to the magazine that the “crisis will get more complex, and the differences (between the President and PM-designate) are going to widen, amid attempts of some to take advantage of the stage and send coded messages.”

Darwish, of the PM-designate Saad Hariri’s bloc, belives their will be “no progress” on the governmnet formation file, “awaiting the visit of Macron to Lebanon,” he told the daily, describing the situation in Lebanon as very bad.

The MP condemned the incidents in the norethern city of Tripoli, saying: “Al-Mustaqbal Movemnet seeks to alleviate the pain and suffering of people. The riots and the burning of the municipal building in Tripoli are unacceptable.”

On the other hand, sources of the Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc, told the magazine in a phone call that the bloc refuses to engage in a dispute with Bkirki after the Patriarch’s fiery remarks.

“Rahi could be right in most of what he referred to because without forming a government, the country cannot continue. But the problem lies with the PM- designate, not the President who is keen on the constitution and preserving everyone's rights,” they said.

Ain el-Tineh sources however told the magazine that Speaker Nabih Berri is ready to offer any assisstance possible to ease the formation process, but that sadly the problem lies with someone else.

On Macron’s visit to Lebanon, they said the French president is welcome to vsisit Lebanonn any time.