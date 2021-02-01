Berri Refuses Veto Powers, Says Government Impasse is Local

Speaker Nabih Berri issued a statement on Monday affirming continued efforts to help ease the government deadlock, and stressed that veto powers must not be given to any political party.

Berri said he decided to address the Lebanese after the latest incidents in the northern city of Tripoli, and after the calls of religious authorities demanding officials to make a move and salvage the country.

“The obstacle is not foreign but stems from the inside,” first said Berri in his statement.

He added that everyone should adhere to the “agreement” and to the principle of forming a government of non-partisans and experts, and to choosing figures who do not oppose or support political parties.

“Everyone agreed on a government of specialists not belonging to any party, any movement or official, meaning that it is sufficient to name those who are "not against you" and "not with you.” The Development and Liberation bloc adhered to that criterion,” said the Speaker.

He added: “This principle applies to everyone without exception.”

Berri also affirmed that a power to veto cabinet decisions must not be given to any political party, in an indirect reference at the Free Patriotic Movement, the team of the President.

“It is not permissible for anyone to get an obstructing third, otherwise there is no value for competence or for a government trusted by the inside and outside,” he added.

The Speaker assured that his efforts will continue, “I will not despair,” he said.

He said officials must be “reasonable,” otherwise we could lose Lebanon in the “graves of history.”