UK Donation of Armored Patrol Vehicles Delivered to Lebanon

The UK’s donation of 100 British army armored patrol vehicles arrived at the port of Beirut on Sunday, the British embassy said in a statement released Monday.

Welcoming its arrival, the UK’s Charge D’affaires Martin Longden said:

"I am very pleased to see the arrival of 100 British army armored patrol vehicles that we are gifting to the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

“This is just the latest chapter in a decade long partnership between the UK and the Lebanese army to help with the control of Lebanon's borders,” he added.

Noting that the UK has invested some $100 million to help build the border posts and train up the land border regiments, Longden said the Lebanese state now has “the capability to control its own borders which is really strategically significant.”

“I know these are difficult times in Lebanon and the gift of 100 Land Rovers or the other forms of support that we do in humanitarian education and security space in Lebanon is not going to fix the crises that we currently see. Only your political leadership can do that,” Longden went on to say.

He added: “But in this practical example of support to Lebanon, I hope the people of this amazing country can also see tangible proof that in these tough times you are not alone. You have true friends, and the United Kingdom is proud to be counted as one of them. "

Alex Hilton, Defense Attaché at the British Embassy Beirut, said:

"I am Delighted to welcome the donation of 100 armored patrol vehicles from the British Army delivered to the Lebanese Armed Forces. This is a real capability boost for the Army specifically for the Land Border Regiments.”

“The UK has been supporting the Land Border Regiments for the past 10 years. They face significant threats in securing the border with Syria. These vehicles provide a real enhancement in mobility and especially in protection which gives the patrols the ability to dominate the space between the towers,” he added.

“This is about an ongoing partnership. This is the first step the delivery of the vehicles, maintenance training and then we will deliver operational training up at the border, "Hilton went on to say.