Trump Who? White House Not Preoccupied with Former President

To hear the new White House spokeswoman tell it, Joe Biden's team doesn't spend a lot of time thinking about former president Donald Trump -- and they certainly don't miss him on Twitter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked at the daily briefing on Monday whether Trump's banishment from Twitter makes it easier for Biden to negotiate a Covid-19 relief package with Congress.

"This may be hard to believe," Psaki told reporters. "We don't spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about president Trump here -- former president Trump to be very clear.

"I think that is a question that's probably more appropriate for Republican members (of Congress) who are looking for ways to support a bipartisan package and whether that gives them space," she said.

"But I can't say we miss him on Twitter," Psaki added.

Asked whether Biden favored Trump's continued ban from his favorite messaging platform, Psaki said "that's a decision made by Twitter."

"We've certainly spoken to and he's spoken to the need for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech," she said.

Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters, citing a "risk of further incitement of violence."

The decision was condemned by supporters of the former president but also by some free speech advocates who voiced concern about the power of social media companies.