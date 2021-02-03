Kremlin Says Police Response to Navalny Protests 'Justified'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday the police response to protests in support of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny were "justified" following reports of widespread police violence at the rallies.
"In general, the holding of unauthorised rallies raises concerns and justifies the tough actions of the police within the framework of the law," Peskov told journalists after police detained more than 10,000 people at recent protests.
Comments 0