10 Referred to Military Prosecution over Tripoli Unrest
Ten detainees have been referred to the military prosecution over their suspected involvement in the latest unrest in Tripoli, the army said on Wednesday.
“The Intelligence Directorate has referred to the military prosecution 10 detainees, including one of the Syrian nationality, for their carrying out of acts of rioting and attacks on public and private property, including the torching of the Tripoli Municipality building, during the incidents that occurred in the aforementioned city,” an army statement said.
“The rest of those involved are being pursued so that they be arrested and referred to the relevant judicial authorities,” the statement added.
Days of angry demonstrations in the city last week left one person dead and 400 others wounded.
Protesters have said they were angry at pandemic lockdown restrictions that have deprived them of their income. Some politicians and media have meanwhile questioned the spontaneity of the protests, suggesting that they have been instigated by suspicious political agendas.
