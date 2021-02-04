Hong Kong Stocks End Down after Three-day Rally

Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday as investors took a breather following a healthy three-day rally, with tech firms hurt after Joe Biden's nominee as commerce secretary indicated she would not remove telecoms giant Huawei from a US trade blacklist.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.66 percent, or 193.96 points, to 29,113.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.44 percent, or 15.45 points, to 3,501.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.16 percent, or 27.52 points, to 2,353.27.