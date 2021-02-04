French Ambassador Says 'Unacceptable' that Crisis-hit Lebanon Remains without Govt

French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo on Thursday said it was “unacceptable” that Lebanon remains without a government despite a worsening economic crisis and the devastating port explosion, the National News Agency reported.

In a speech marking six months since the August 4 port blast, Grillo addressed the Lebanese in a statement, she said:

"My Lebanese friends, six months ago the horrific explosion at the Beirut port turned your life upside down. It struck Beirut in the heart, and with it the whole of Lebanon. France, and the French, quickly mobilized their energies because they carry Lebanon in their hearts. Only two days after the tragedy, the President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) was at your side.

With the support of the United Nations, France mobilized the international community. On August 9 and December 2, France organized two international conferences that helped gather the necessary emergency aid.

Today, in light of the full lockdown in Lebanon and the tragic health situation, France continues to stand with you; the reconstruction aid continues. In the coming days, I will sign the aid for the reconstruction of Karantina Governmental Hospital. Donations of essential equipment to combat the coronavirus pandemic will be delivered within a few days.

The deterioration of the health situation came to add to the tragedy of the Fourth of August, against the backdrop of an economic, social and political crisis that we do not see an end to.

Six months after the explosion, it is unacceptable that the Lebanese are still waiting for answers from their leaders.

Six months after the explosion, it is unacceptable that Lebanon is still without a government to respond to the health and social crises and to begin implementing the structural reforms necessary for the country's recovery and stability. The obligations undertaken before President [Macron] remain mere ink on paper.

Six months after the explosion, it is unacceptable to continue relying on the steadfastness of the Lebanese men and women who are looking for quality medical treatment, food and education and who yearn to live together with dignity in their country.

That was six months ago, but to many of you it still feels like the explosion happened yesterday, as the effects are still going on today.

Dear Lebanese friends, the French did not and will not forget you. They remain at your side.

To all the Lebanese leaders, I would like to reiterate that your individual and collective responsibility is essential. Have the courage to work, and France will help you."