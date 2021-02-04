EU Ambassador Marks Port Blast, Says Lebanese Deserve the ‘Truth’

European Union Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf on Thursday said the EU stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon, emphasizing that the truth must be revealed behind the August 4 explosion.

“Six months have passed since the terrible Beirut blast. In solidarity with the people of Lebanon, the EU immediately offered its full support, by deploying search and rescue, chemical assessment and medical teams and providing humanitarian assistance to those in need,” said Tarraf on Twitter.

“With the UN Lebanon and World Bank MENA, we assessed the damages and paved the way for a people-centered Lebanon Recovery Framework. But our assistance for the reconstruction of a democratic, transparent, inclusive and prosperous Lebanon requires tangible progress on reforms,” added Tarraf.

He stated that the “people of Lebanon deserve to know what happened on August 4 at 6:07 pm. They deserve swift justice and accountability. We continue to call on the relevant authorities to pursue an impartial, credible and independent investigation.”