EU and France Deplore Slim's Killing, Urge Transparent Probe
European Union Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf on Thursday tweeted that he was shocked and saddened by the killing of anti-Hizbullah Shiite activist Lokman Slim, calling it an assassination.
"We deplore the prevailing culture of impunity in #Lebanon in which such heinous acts take place and demand a proper investigation by the competent authorities," Tarraf said.
French Ambassador Anne Grillo also called his killing an assassination, sending her condolences to the family in a tweet.
She also expressed "immense sadness and preoccupation" over Slim's killing.
Later in the day, France's foreign ministry condemned Slim's murder, calling it an "ugly crime" and demanding a "transparent probe."