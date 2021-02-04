EU and France Deplore Slim's Killing, Urge Transparent Probe

European Union Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf on Thursday tweeted that he was shocked and saddened by the killing of anti-Hizbullah Shiite activist Lokman Slim, calling it an assassination.

"We deplore the prevailing culture of impunity in #Lebanon in which such heinous acts take place and demand a proper investigation by the competent authorities," Tarraf said.

French Ambassador Anne Grillo also called his killing an assassination, sending her condolences to the family in a tweet.

She also expressed "immense sadness and preoccupation" over Slim's killing.

Later in the day, France's foreign ministry condemned Slim's murder, calling it an "ugly crime" and demanding a "transparent probe."