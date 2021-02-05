EU's Borrell Hails Russian Vaccine as 'Good News for Mankind'

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Friday hailed the success of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, adding that he hoped it could be certified for use in the bloc.

"It's good news for the whole of mankind because it means we will have more tools to fight the pandemic," he said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Lavrov said Washington and Moscow had agreed to "see if there is room for acting together" on vaccines and that several European countries were "interested in producing the vaccine on their territory."