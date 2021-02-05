Blinken Urges that Slim’s Killers 'be Brought to Swift Justice'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the “heinous assassination” of prominent Lebanese activist Lokman Slim in southern Lebanon.
“We join the international community in calling for his killers to be brought to swift justice,” Blinken said in a statement.
“Mr. Slim devoted his life to bringing about positive change in Lebanon and bravely pushed for justice, accountability, and rule of law in his country,” he added.
The top U.S. diplomat stressed that it is “cowardly and unacceptable” to resort to violence, threats, and intimidation as “a means of subverting the rule of law or suppressing freedom of expression and civic activism.”
He added: “We urge Lebanese officials, including the judiciary and political leaders, to hold accountable those who commit such barbaric acts without delay or exception.”
