Two Cars Raise Suspicions Prior to Slim's Assassination

Neighbors of the friends whom Lokman Slim was visiting in the southern town of Niha prior to his assassination noticed a suspicious movement of two vehicles, according to leaked details of the probe.

“According to residents, Slim used to regularly visit Niha and Srifa,” another southern town in the Tyre district, al-Akhbar daily reported Friday, quoting sources from Lebanon’s security agencies.

“As he was spending his day at his friends' place, the neighbors detected a strange movement of a Toyota Camry car that started roaming the neighborhood’s vicinity as of 1:00 pm Wednesday,” the report said.

“One person, from outside the region, was in the car. When the evening came, an SUV containing two or three people followed it,” the report added.

It said residents remembered the two suspicious cars in the wake of Slim’s assassination, informing security forces who checked footage from CCTV cameras in the house’s vicinity.

A passerby later saw Slim’s car parked in the southern area of al-Addousiyeh around 11:00 pm Wednesday.

“The investigations that are being conducted, especially by the Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces, are firstly focusing on witnesses’ testimonies, secondly on phone calls and telecom data, and thirdly on CCTV cameras,” al-Akhbar reported.

“The third element is suffering from two difficulties: the presence of more than 30 roads that can be taken to get from Niha to al-Addousiyeh and the scarcity of CCTV cameras on a lot of those roads,” the daily added.