Two Cars Raise Suspicions Prior to Slim's Assassination
Neighbors of the friends whom Lokman Slim was visiting in the southern town of Niha prior to his assassination noticed a suspicious movement of two vehicles, according to leaked details of the probe.
“According to residents, Slim used to regularly visit Niha and Srifa,” another southern town in the Tyre district, al-Akhbar daily reported Friday, quoting sources from Lebanon’s security agencies.
“As he was spending his day at his friends' place, the neighbors detected a strange movement of a Toyota Camry car that started roaming the neighborhood’s vicinity as of 1:00 pm Wednesday,” the report said.
“One person, from outside the region, was in the car. When the evening came, an SUV containing two or three people followed it,” the report added.
It said residents remembered the two suspicious cars in the wake of Slim’s assassination, informing security forces who checked footage from CCTV cameras in the house’s vicinity.
A passerby later saw Slim’s car parked in the southern area of al-Addousiyeh around 11:00 pm Wednesday.
“The investigations that are being conducted, especially by the Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces, are firstly focusing on witnesses’ testimonies, secondly on phone calls and telecom data, and thirdly on CCTV cameras,” al-Akhbar reported.
“The third element is suffering from two difficulties: the presence of more than 30 roads that can be taken to get from Niha to al-Addousiyeh and the scarcity of CCTV cameras on a lot of those roads,” the daily added.
This morning I received photos of him dead in his car by WhatsApp, what kind of people do such things? It’s despicable.
The same people that killed Gemayel, Tueini, Hariri and massacred women and children in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. They are known as the Islamic Resistance aka hezbollah.
Today we are Lokman and Gebran sons. Both knew the dangers from a terrorist organization working as a front to Iranian Basij and Syrian criminal regime. Both chose to stand up courageously for sovereignty and freedom, both say Lebanon's plurality as a strength. Both will live forever in Lebanon's history whereas Hizb and this rotten political class will live in infamy. They risked their lives every day for us, for a free and democratic Lebanon. How can we who live abroad in security and freedom not carry the torch of Liberty they handed to us? No one has the right to remain silent!
Notice how they knew the person was from 'Outside the region'...LOL.
It is Hezbollah, the criminal organisation that killed Lokman!
التشابه بين جريمة اغتيال سليم، والباحث العراقي هشام الهاشمي في بغداد قبل أشهر، أكثر من أن تُعَدّ وتحُصى، بدءًا من الظروف السابقة واللاحقة، مرورًا بطريقة التنفيذ والإخراج، وصولاً إلى التداعيات المحتملة والتأثيرات الكبرى للجريمة على الواقع العام.
وإلى هذا التشابه المرصود، تشابهٌ آخر في الظروف الموضوعيّة بين لبنان والعراق، الواقعيْن في أزمةٍ سياسيّة لا حدود لها، والعالقيْن بين معسكراتٍ تتجاذبها جهاتٌ وأطرافٌ إقليمية بالجملة، من دون إغفال التقاطع شبه المُعلَن أيضًا، بين "حزب الله" في لبنان و"الحشد الشعبي" في العراق، والارتباطات العضويّة لكلٍّ منهما.
