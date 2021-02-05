'U.S.-French Agreement' on Lebanon Boosts Chances of Govt. Formation

Communication resumed between France and Lebanon after a “U.S.-French agreement on tasking French President Emmanuel Macron with the Lebanese file, especially the government’s formation,” informed sources said.

“Ahead of PM-designate Saad Hariri’s expected visit to France, there are contacts between the French and the officials in Lebanon in addition to a drive by the French ambassador to Lebanon,” the sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Friday.

The sources however noted that “all these developments do not mean that the solution is imminent.”

“But hopes can be pinned on a foreign drive to break the deadlock and the lethal procrastination regarding the government,” the sources added.