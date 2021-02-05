EU, EU States Urge Lebanon to Bring Slim's Killers to Justice

The EU Delegation to Lebanon and the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States on Friday called on Lebanese authorities to act swiftly in the wake of the assassination of the renowned activist and researcher Lokman Slim.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the assassination of M. Lokman Slim, a prominent intellectual and political activist, found dead in South Lebanon on 4 February 2021. We call on the Lebanese authorities to urgently launch an investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice,” they said in a joint statement.

“This tragic day also marked the six-month anniversary of the terrible explosion at the Port of Beirut on 4 August 2020. The people of Lebanon deserve to know what happened half a year ago. They deserve swift justice and accountability. We continue to call on Lebanese authorities to deliver on their commitment to an impartial, credible, transparent and independent investigation,” the statement added.

It also reminded that the EU has repeatedly underlined the urgent need for “state building and strengthening of institutions that guarantee the independence of the judiciary, ensure the respect for the rule of law, and meet the legitimate aspirations peacefully expressed by the people in Lebanon.”

The EU will “continue to support those who champion fundamental democratic values and human rights,” the statement said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of M. Lokman Slim,” it added.