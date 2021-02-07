Iran Says No Return to Nuclear Commitments until U.S. Lifts Sanctions
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday the U.S. must "completely lift" sanctions first, followed by verification by Tehran, before the Islamic republic returns to its nuclear deal commitments.
"If they want Iran to return to its commitments ... America must completely lift sanctions, and not just in words or on paper," Khamenei said in a televised speech to air force commanders.
