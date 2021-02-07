Slim's Sister Doesn't Want Int'l Probe, Says Murder Came in Transitional Period

Lebanese poet and intellectual Rasha al-Ameer, the sister of slain anti-Hizbullah activist and researcher Lokman Slim, has said that she is not waiting for the judiciary to tell her “the truth.”

“Rasha al-Ameer does not want to know the truth and is not awaiting anything from the Lebanese judiciary, which she describes as being in a state of coma, and she also does not want the international judiciary, especially that some of it is not free of political interference,” Asharq al-Awsat newspaper quoted al-Ameer as saying in an interview published Sunday.

“She stresses that she will not resort to an international probe, not only because it requires certain conditions, a mechanism passing through parliament and a budget, but rather because she knows well who killed him, and that is enough for her,” the daily added.

“I do not care about forensic details. What will the judiciary tell me -- what type of bullets killed my brother? How they back-stabbed him and he resisted them? These are gruesome and disgusting details that I do not want to know. They resemble the killers and are of no use to me. They will not alleviate my loss. I know the truth and this is enough,” the sister told the newspaper.

Moreover, al-Ameer said she prefers not to comment on the theories that have surfaced as to why her brother was killed, including one claiming that he was working on a Hizbullah-related money laundering file.

Describing such reports as “part of the fabrications, perhaps unintentionally, or out of someone’s desire to make a scoop at the expense of someone who no longer exists to respond,” al-Ameer added: “Let them come forward with their evidence; I do not know.”

Asked why her brother was killed in this timing, although he never left his house despite the threats he received, al-Ameer said that there is a “regional state of waiting.”

“The new U.S. administration is nascent and everyone is awaiting what it will do, and the influential capitals in the world are all brainstorming regarding the fate of the region. During these times, when there are no settlements, his killers sought to play in the extra time,” al-Ameer added.