Lawyer Says Unconfirmed Slim was Tortured, Phone with Security Agencies

The lawyer of the Slim family, Moussa Khoury, has said that security agencies are exerting very serious efforts in the ongoing probe into the assassination of prominent activist and researched Lokman Slim.

“But only 72 hours have passed since the incident and no rapid results can be expected, especially amid the circumstances that the country is going through,” Khoury said in an interview with Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

“We will exert utmost efforts to know who killed Slim, by names and not only as to what side they belong to,” the lawyer added.

Commenting on reports that Slim was tortured before he was murdered, Khoury said: “This matter was only reported by one media outlet and other media outlets copied it with good intention.”

“We do not have any information about the possible torture of Slim until the moment. That might prove to be true later, but until today, there is no such information,” he added.

As for the conflicting reports about Slim’s cellphone, the lawyer said: “We read that it was found 300 meters away from the house where Slim was present on Wednesday evening, and therefore a certain (security) agency found it, but this agency will not give it to us before the end of the investigation.”

“We have not been informed of the matter and this is normal in homicides, especially political killing, and the phone is certainly not with us,” he added.