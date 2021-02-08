FPM Tepid about Rahi’s Call to 'Internationalize' Lebanon File

A delegation of the Free Patriotic Movement visited Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi in Bkirki on Monday after his calls for a U.N.-sponsored conference on Lebanon over a government deadlock.

“We discussed with Patriarch Rahi the need to form a high-credible rescue government in accordance with the terms of the French initiative,” MP Mansour Bteish told reporters speaking on behalf of the FPM delegation after meeting Rahi.

Asked by reporters whether the FPM backs Rahi’s calls to internationalize the Lebanese file, Bteish said: “Solutions must come from within and coexistence requires us to cooperate to reach these solutions.”

He stated that President Michel “Aoun is keen on having a government formed as soon as possible in accordance with national rules, and the PM-designate (Saad Hariri) must go to Baabda and consult with Aoun.”

The FPM delegation to Bkirki included ex-Minister Mansour Bteish, MP George Atallah, FPM deputy leader May Khreish and adviser to FPM chief Jebran Bassil Antoine Kostantine, al-Jadeed TV.

On Sunday, Rahi lashed out at the ruling authority and called for organizing a “U.N.-sponsored international conference on Lebanon to prevent attacks on it and prevent harm to its legitimacy and to put an end to the multiplicity of arms.”

He said the Lebanese “people are dying and the State is nothing but a dead conscience.”

Rahi’s call to internationalize the Lebanese file comes in light of faltering formation of the Lebanese government, the exacerbation of its economic crisis, and the collapse of alliances.