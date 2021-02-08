DiaLeb Raises Lebanon's Diabetes Challenges at Int'l Diabetes Conference

On Thursday February 4, Dr. Jackie Maalouf, the Founder and President of DiaLeb, a Lebanese NGO that promotes diabetes care and prevention, was one of 8 international speakers at the virtual Launch of the Diabetes Epidemiology Guide organized by the International Diabetes Federation.

“Dr. Maalouf spoke about the challenges of data processes in Lebanon and the MENA region. She then shared some interesting facts related to diabetes epidemiology. She also highlighted the benefits of this new guide especially for countries with no updated data of patient registry,” a DiaLeb statement said.

“If you think diabetes is not your problem, look around you,” said Maalouf as she ended her talk focusing on the importance of family support and mental health in patients living with diabetes.

The National Diabetes Organization, DiaLeb, is a non-for-profit organization founded in 2011 which aims to promote diabetes care and prevention and support research in search for a cure.

To do so, DiaLeb works to promote healthy lifestyles and spread awareness about diabetes in order to make living with the disease more manageable for all those affected and their families.

“DiaLeb is a proud member of the International Diabetes Federation since 2016 and has actively participated in many of their conferences on both the regional and international scale,” the statement said.