U.S. 'Stands with People' after Myanmar Protest Bans

The United States on Monday voiced solidarity with the people of Myanmar after restrictions on demonstrations and said its requests to meet deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi were denied.

"We stand with the people of Burma and support their right to assemble peacefully, including to protest peacefully in support of the democratically elected government," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, using Myanmar's former name.

"We are of course very concerned about the military's recent announcement restricting public gatherings," he told reporters.