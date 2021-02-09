Pope Urges Lebanese Politicians to Set Personal Interest Aside

Pope Francis urged Lebanese politicians to set their personal interests aside, adding that Lebanon faces the risk of losing its identity.

During his annual address accredited to the Holy See on Monday, Pope Francis addressed diplomats at the Vatican and “appealed for a renewed political commitment to fostering the stability of Lebanon,” the Catholic News Agency said.

He also said that Lebanon “risks losing its identity and finding itself caught up even more in regional tensions” due to its economic and political crisis, he was reported as saying.

“It is most necessary that the country maintain its unique identity, not least to ensure a pluralistic, tolerant and diversified Middle East in which the Christian community can make its proper contribution and not be reduced to a minority in need of protection,” the Agency quoted him as saying.

He raised concerns that “a weakening of the Christian presence risks destroying internal equilibrium and the very reality of Lebanon.”

The Pope highlighted the need for an “urgently needed process of economic recovery and reconstruction,” saying “without it, the country risks bankruptcy, with the possible effect of a dangerous drift towards fundamentalism.”

“It is therefore necessary for all political and religious leaders to set aside their personal interests and to commit themselves to pursuing justice and implementing real reforms for the good of their fellow citizens, acting transparently and taking responsibility for their actions,” he was quoted as saying.