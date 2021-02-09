Report: Qatari Foreign Minister Carries 'Lebanese Dialogue' Initiative in Doha

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman will reportedly carry during his scheduled visit to Beirut Tuesday, an initiative to bring the Lebanese parties together at a dialogue table in Doha, the Kuwaiti al-Qabas newspaper reported.

According to unnamed sources, the Qatari side will not announce its initiative until after all Lebanese parties agree to participate in the dialogue.

They noted that the Qatari side has received initial approval from the majority of Lebanese political forces, especially Hizbullah and the team of President Michel Aoun, added the daily.

The sources did not rule out discussions on providing financial support to Lebanon.

The Qatari embassy in Beirut announced that the Qatari Minister will visit Lebanon Tuesday, where he will hold a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Baabda after his meeting with Aoun.