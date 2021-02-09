Qatar Says Support for Lebanon Hinges on Govt Formation

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani met President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace on Tuesday, and called on political parties to quickly form a new government, assuring that Qatar seeks not to torpedo the French initiative.

The Qatari official deemed that the formation of the government is an internal matter, noting that Qatar maintains good relations with all Lebanese parties.

He also emphasized that his country supports any process that leads to the formation of the Lebanese government, noting that Qatar is not working to undermine the French initiative, but rather is working to complete international efforts in favor of forming a government.

On a reported initiative by Qatar to invite Lebanese leaders for dialogue in Doha, he said: “There is not such initiative at present. We hope the solution emerges from Beirut.

“Everyone awaits the formation of a government. Any economic program to support Lebanon requires a government. Whenever a government is formed, Qatar will be ready to study all the options to provide support,” he concluded.