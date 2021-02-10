Paralysis Engulfing Govt. Formation Process despite Foreign Drive

Paralysis is still engulfing the cabinet formation process although hopes can be pinned on the renewed drive by world powers towards Lebanon, informed sources said.

“The French initiative is back on the table and the Vatican has expressed its support for it, which might give it some momentum,” the sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Wednesday.

Accordingly, the sources called for awaiting the outcome of PM-designate Saad Hariri’s upcoming visit to Paris, noting that any progress might be reflected domestically through an initiative from Speaker Nabih Berri or a meeting between Hariri and President Michel Aoun.