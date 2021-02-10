Myanmar Coup: Protests Grow despite Crackdown

Myanmar's military seized power last week, arresting the country's democratically elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

As protests spread across the country, here is a recap of events:

- Back to the old days -

The generals stage a coup on February 1, detaining Nobel Peace Prize-winner Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in pre-dawn raids.

In doing so they end Myanmar's decade-long experiment with democracy after close to 50 years of military rule.

The generals justify the coup by claiming fraud in November's elections, which the Suu Kyi's party won in a landslide.

The junta proclaims a one-year state of emergency, and promise to hold fresh elections after that without offering a precise timeframe.

The putsch draws global condemnation from the Pope to the new U.S. President Joe Biden.

- Walkie-talkies -

Two days after the coup, authorities bring an obscure charge against 75-year-old Suu Kyi -- over unregistered walkie-talkies at her home, an offence under Myanmar's import and export law.

- Internet blocked -

Resistance to the coups begins with the nightly clamor of people banging pots and pans -- a practice traditionally associated with driving out evil spirits.

The junta orders telecom networks to block access to social media platforms including Facebook, which is extremely popular in the country.

On Saturday it imposes a nationwide internet shutdown before lifting the blackout a day later.

Suu Kyi, not seen in public since the coup, is under house arrest and "in good health", her party say.

- Bold defiance -

Popular dissent surges over the weekend, with tens of thousands of people gathering on the streets calling for the release of Suu Kyi.

- Strike -

On Monday defiance spreads with a third straight day of protests and a nationwide strike as hundreds of thousands of people join anti-coup rallies across Myanmar.

Riot police fire water cannon in an bid to disperse thousands gathered on a highway in the administrative capital Naypyidaw.

- Curfews declared -

The military warns of a crackdown and imposes night-time curfews in Yangon, Mandalay and Naypyidaw -- the country's three biggest cities -- as well as several other locations around Myanmar.

But despite bans on demonstrations or gatherings of more than five people, the protests continue.

- Police fire on protesters -

Two people are wounded after police fire on crowds in Naypyidaw, with one young woman shot in the head. Water cannon trucks spray protesters in multiple cities and tear gas is deployed in Mandalay.

- Thousands march again -

Despite the violence and a raid on the Yangon party headquarters of the National League for Democracy, tens of thousands of people take to the streets of the city for a fifth successive day on Wednesday.

Condemnation of the military also increases with UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews saying the new junta "can't steal the hope and resolve of a determined people."