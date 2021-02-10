Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Huthi Attack on KSA

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned an attack by Yemen’s Huthi rebels on Abha’s airport in Saudi Arabia, describing it as “terrorist aggression.”

The Ministry “renews its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of any attack on its sovereignty and any attempts to threaten its security and stability,” it said in a statement issued a few hours after the attack.

“In this regard, the Ministry strongly condemns and deplores the targeting of innocent civilians and calls for abiding by all international laws and conventions,” it added.

The attack on the Saudi airport left a civilian plane in flames, according to Saudi officials.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack and said the facility was being used to launch attacks on Yemen.