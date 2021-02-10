Hariri Expected to Meet Macron Wednesday Night

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at night Wednesday, media reports said.

According to the reports, Hariri has been in Paris since Tuesday and has already started a series of meetings with members of the French crisis cell that Macron has formed to tackle the Lebanese file.

Hariri is meanwhile expected to announce key stances in his annual speech on February 14 and will announce the outcomes of his visits to Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Paris, the reports said.