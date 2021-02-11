Hariri Meets Macron at Elysee Palace

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri met French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday evening at the Elysee Palace in Paris, for a working dinner, Hariri's press office said in a statement.

The meeting, which lasted two hours, focused on the latest regional developments and Hariri's efforts to restore Lebanon's Arab relations and mobilize support in the face of the crises it faces, it added.

They also reviewed the efforts of France and its president to gather international support for Lebanon as soon as a government is formed, capable of implementing the reforms necessary to stop the economic collapse and rebuild what has been destroyed in Beirut by the port explosion last August, said the statement.

In this context, Hariri and Macron discussed the internal Lebanese difficulties hampering the formation of the government and the means to overcome them.