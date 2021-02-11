Hariri: Missiles Targeting KSA a Threat to Arab Security

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday condemned a new missile attack on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Huthi rebels.

“We are fed up and our region is fed up with destruction and sedition,” Hariri said in a tweet.

“Haven’t those groups had enough of spilling the blood of innocents, and are self-defense wars fought through the bombardment of innocent civilians?” the PM-designate wondered.

“The missiles targeting Saudi Arabia are a blatant and rejected threat to Arab security,” Hariri added.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Huthis at the Saudi region of Khamis Mushait.

The Huthis have intensified their missile and drone attacks against the kingdom in recent weeks. Hariri had also condemned previous attacks.