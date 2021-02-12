Report: Macron, Hariri Discuss Proposals to Ease Govt Stalemate

In a bid to help solve the government stalemate in Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly suggested that PM-designate Saad Hariri increases the number of cabinet seats, and that France picks the ministers for the energy and telecommunications portfolios, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

Macron allegedly suggested that instead of Hariri forming an 18-seat government, he could study the possibility of raising them to 20 to solve the government hurdle. He also suggested that France names the ministers for the contentious portfolios of energy and telecommunications.

According to “well-informed” sources, they told the newspaper that during their talks in Paris, Macron asked Hariri to study his suggestions with Lebanese parties in Beirut.

Macron also emphasized adherence to the French initiative towards Lebanon and expressed readiness to secure international support for it, as well as contacting and mediating with Saudi Arabia for that support, according to the sources.

“We will wait for Hariri and what he will bring in terms of negotiable solutions,” said the sources on condition of anonymity.

Hariri returned to Beirut Thursday evening.

“Hariri's problem is not only internal, the relationship with the Kingdom is a key factor for him. Until this moment, he has not received any praising sign from SA, while everyone realizes that a government can not be formed without Saudi Arabia's consent,” they added.

On Macron’s suggestion to name the ministers who will hold the energy and telecommunications portfolios, they said “it is negotiable knowing that the President (Michel Aoun) and other political parties will likely disagree.

“It will be a precedent for an international party to obtain a share within the government that could open the door in the future for other countries to demand to name ministers,” they added.