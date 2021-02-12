Iran 'Undermining Opportunity' for Nuclear Diplomacy, Say Europe Powers

Iran risks losing the chance to engage in diplomacy to fully realise the 2015 deal over its nuclear programme after starting to produce uranium metal in the latest violation of the accord, European powers said on Friday.

"In escalating its non-compliance, Iran is undermining the opportunity for renewed diplomacy to fully realise the objectives of the JCPOA," Britain, France and Germany said in a statement.

There had been hopes that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) over Tehran's nuclear programme could be revived through new talks under the administration of US President Joe Biden after his predecessor Donald Trump walked out of the deal in 2018.