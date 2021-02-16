France to Step Up Effort to 'Decapitate' Sahel Qaida Groups, Says Macron

France will intensify its efforts to help "decapitate" Qaeda-linked groups operating in the Sahel of western Africa, President Emmanuel Macron told leaders in the region via video conference on Tuesday.

He also urged the so-called G5 Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger to expand their own anti-terror fight and work on restoring government control and services in areas where jihadist fighters are operating.