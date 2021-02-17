Report: Hariri to Visit Qatar Wednesday

Prime Minister-designate Saad reportedly will visit Qatar on Wednesday to hold talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, media reports said.

Hariri’s trip to Qatar comes days after Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani led a trip to Lebanon where he met MP Jebran Bassil, and held telephone talks with Hariri as part of Qatari efforts to find common ground for Lebanese leaders to form a government.

Hariri was reportedly on a trip abroad during the Qatari official’s visit to Lebanon.

On the other hand, Arab diplomatic sources reportedly told al-Joumhouria daily that Hariri’s trip to Qatar gains special significance because it also comes after the Qatari Foreign Minister’s trip last week to Iran where he met Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif.

The Qatari official discussed the Lebanese situation with Iranian officials, it said.

During his visit to Lebanon, the Qatari minister called on all Lebanese parties to prioritize the national interest and to expedite the formation of the government, stressing that Doha will support any way that leads to that.

For months, Lebanon has been grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis and political disputes, as political forces have been unable to form a government since the resignation of Hassan Diab's government, 6 days after the Beirut port explosion on August 4, 2020.