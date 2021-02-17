Sawwan Reportedly Issues Arrest Warrant for ex-Minister Fenianos

The lead judicial investigator into the Beirut port blast catastrophe, Judge Fadi Sawwan, has issued an arrest warrant for former public works and transport minister Youssef Fenianos on charges of negligence leading to the devastating explosion, TV networks said on Wednesday.

LBCI TV later quoted judicial sources as saying that Sawwan "cannot issue an arrest warrant over the phone against ex-minister Youssef Fenianos prior to tomorrow's session."

“Fenianos can object against the notice if it is not received three days before the session’s date,” the sources added.

Earlier in the day, Fenianos had announced that he would not attend a questioning session scheduled for Thursday by Sawwan.

“I received a phone call at 7:21 pm from the Central Criminal Investigations Department, informing me that I should appear tomorrow morning as a defendant before Judge Sawwan,” Fenianos tweeted.

“Seeing as the notice came in violation of the Code of Criminal Procedures, I will not be attending tomorrow’s session,” the ex-minister added.