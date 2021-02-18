Sawwan Postpones Questioning of Fenianos

The lead investigator into the Beirut port blast Judge Fadi Sawwan on Thursday postponed until Tuesday the questioning session of former transport minister Youssef Fenianos.

On Wednesday, Sawwan had issued an arrest warrant for Fenianos on charges of negligence leading to the devastating explosion, TV networks had said.

Earlier Wednesday, Fenianos had announced that he would not attend a questioning session scheduled for Thursday by Sawwan.

He said the notice came in violation of the Code of Criminal Procedures.

“I received a phone call at 7:21 pm from the Central Criminal Investigations Department, informing me that I should appear tomorrow morning as a defendant before Judge Sawwan,” Fenianos tweeted.

“Seeing as the notice came in violation of the Code of Criminal Procedures, I will not be attending tomorrow’s session,” the ex-minister added.