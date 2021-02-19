Jumblat Urges More People to Get the Vaccine

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat encouraged the Lebanese to take the Covid-19 vaccine amid a nearly low turnout since the inoculation campaign kicked off in Lebanon on Sunday.

“The vaccine arrived to the entire Lebanese hospitals and to the Ain Wazein Hospital in the Mountain area. High demand for getting the vaccination is required according to the age groups specified by the Ministry of Health, so that the process includes all people for the sake of the safety of the mountain and the safety of citizens and Lebanon,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

Lebanon administered Sunday its first jabs of COVID-19 vaccine.

It launched an inoculation campaign a day after receiving the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses vaccine — 28,500 doses from Brussels, near where Pfizer has a manufacturing facility. More were expected to arrive in the coming weeks.