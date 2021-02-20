Two People Dead in Myanmar Protest Shooting

Two people have died from gunshot wounds after security forces opened fire at protesters in Myanmar's second largest city on Saturday, emergency workers told AFP.

"Two people were killed and about 30 others injured," said Hlaing Min Oo, the head of a Mandalay-based volunteer emergency rescue team.

"Half of the injured people were shot with live rounds."

One of the victims was a boy who was shot in the head, he added.

Another emergency worker confirmed the two deaths.