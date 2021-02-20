Aircraft with Second Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Arrive Saturday

Lebanon will reportedly receive a new batch of the COVID-19 vaccine doses from Brussels on Saturday afternoon, MTV television station reported.

It said 31,500 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive by plane to the Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport at 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Lebanon administered the first jabs of the vaccine one day after receiving the first batch of 28,500 doses of the vaccine. More were expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The rollout is monitored by the World Bank and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to ensure safe handling and fair and equitable access for all Lebanese.

The World Bank offered a $34 million loan to help pay for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for crisis-hit Lebanon that will inoculate over 2 million people. Nearly 3 million other vaccine doses are expected to be secured through the U.N.-backed COVAX program. Both are free of charge.

The private sector has been negotiating separately for more vaccines.