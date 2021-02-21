Al-Rahi Again Clarifies His Call for Int'l Conference on Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday re-clarified his call for a U.N.-sponsored international conference on Lebanon in the wake of the latest controversy over it.

He said the conference’s objective would be to “revive Lebanon through immunizing the Document of National Accord issued by the Taef Conference in 1989, and to implement its text and spirit and correct the obvious flaws in the constitution that was amended according to it in 1990.”

“The main and sole objective is to enable the Lebanese state to regain its life, vitality, identity, positive neutrality, non-alignment and its role as a stability factor in the region,” he added.

“What we long for through this conference is a state that is unified with its people, land, legitimacy, decision, institutions and charter, a strong state that would build its peace according to its national interest and the right of its people to secure living, not the interests of other countries,” al-Rahi went on to say.