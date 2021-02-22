Wazni, Alwi Discuss Egyptian Assistance for Lebanon

Caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni met with Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Yasser Alwi on Monday, where discussions focused on the relations between the two countries and the Egyptian assistance for Lebanon , media reports said.

The two men discussed the means to bolster ties between Lebanon and Egypt, said media reports.

They also discussed Egypt's medical support for Lebanon to counter the threat of coronavirus, and the aid sent to Lebanon in the aftermath of the August 4, Beirut port explosion.

In January, Egypt sent 31 tons of medical aid to the health sector in Lebanon amid pandemic crisis.